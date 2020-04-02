



The coronavirus continues to hit Spain hard with a total of 950 people dying with coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Spain, a new daily high in the death toll, now taking the number of deaths since the crisis began to 10,003.

According to the Health data, there are now 110,238 cases of coronavirus, 8,102 new in one day, however almost 27,000 have been cured and more than 54,000 patients have required hospitalisation of which there are 6,092 patients in Intensive Care (ICU).

Analysing the contagion curve, the Minister of Health said that the trend continues downward, despite the dramatic death toll announced on Thursday, a trend that Health said we would see at the beginning of the week. They now state that the measures being applied are taking effect.

Despite the fact that the advance of the epidemic he said that it seems to have slowed down, as the number of infections grew at a rate of 8% instead of the 20% rise it registered last week.

The community of Madrid continues to be the most affected, with 32,155 infections and 4,175 deaths. In the Madrid region, 1,528 patients have required ICU and 12,400 people have been cured.

Madrid is closely followed by Catalonia, with 21,804 infected and 2,093 deaths. In addition, 1,855 patients have required intensive care. The third most affected community is Castilla-La Mancha, with 7,682 confirmed cases and 854 deaths, followed by Castilla y León, País Vasco and Andalucía.

There have been a further 48 deaths across the community of Valencia, 21 of which have occurred in the province of Alicante.

A total of 772 people remain hospitalised in the province’s hospitals, 141 of them in the ICU

The Ministry of Health says that she is finalising a procedure that will allow relatives to be able to send patients admitted with coronavirus letters, books, personal hygiene items or any other items they may need during their hospital stay.

Currently patients are not allowed to receive any type of visits or objects to avoid possible contagions. The procedure to get these objects to the patients will be through the SAIP (Patient Information and Care Service) of each hospital. She is also developing a system for doctors and nurses to inform families about the health status of each patient when the patient cannot do it on their own