Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos to undertake another disinfecting on April 3





By Andrew Atkinson

Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos will undertake another disinfecting of the town and outlying areas of La Herrada on April 3, in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

“Los Montesinos Town Council will continue with another disinfection and sanitization of the Municipality on Friday (April 3),” said a spokesperson from the Town Hall.

A disinfection took place on March 30 in the Vega Baja town that has 5,000 inhabitants: “Another general mechanical disinfection will take place throughout the morning.

“It is recommended to keep doors, windows and blinds of houses closed,” said the spokesperson.