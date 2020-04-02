April T20 Tournament set for November





Pre-season tour to Malaga; LaMangaTorre CC v Levante Easter fixture cancelled

By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

The coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown has stumped cricket – with isolation and limitations in travel imposed by the government.

“The boys are in isolation at the minute – we are missing out on alot of cricket,” Kieran Wood from LaMangaTorre CC told me.

“The pre-season tour to Malaga was cancelled in March, and our friendly fixture versus Levante at Easter has been cancelled,” said Kieran.

“The T20 Tournament scheduled for the end of April is looking most likely to be postponed – until November,” said Kieran.

The players at LaMangaTorre CC, former Torrevieja CC, that linked-up in amalgamation with La Manga CC, are in regular team communications.

“There are a lot of jokes being told – from the boredom – due to the situation we find ourselves in by the coronavirus.

“But spirits are still high in the team,” added Kieran.