RNA – Continuing to Support Charities





The Royal Naval Association Torrevieja branch at their AGM on 4th March 2020 continued with their ethos to support charities by making a financial donation this year to the MABS Charity (Cancer), Reach Out Charity (Homeless & Needy) and AFA Torrevieja (Alzheimer Charity).

Every year at the RNA Torrevieja Branch’s AGM the members vote on which charities are to receive the annual financial donation, which are to be different charities from the previous year. The list of Nominated Charities put forward by the members must include local charities.

The annual donation is from funds that are collected by the members during the year and is separate to the Food & Toiletries donation that are made annual at Christmas, which were to Reach Out and the Soup Kitchen in December 2019.

The branch shipmates are proud to maintain in a small way the naval tradition of welfare and support for those that are in peril or less fortunate.

MABS Cancer Support Fundación

The donation presentation was made on the 11th March 2020 outside their shop (see photo) in San Javier to Mike Downie, the MABS Area Co-ordinator by the RNA Torrevieja Branch Vice-Chairman Danny Kay and Branch Secretary Margaret Forshaw and branch members Rose Kay and Maureen Jenkins.

The MABS Cancer Support Fundación San Javier group aim is to help all people affected by cancer through various methods including information and practical support, including providing residential support for cancer patients in need of Respite or Hospice Care in a shared facility.

The group has supporters and branches from Valencia to Murcia and is entirely supported by dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers and through generous sponsorship, fundraising activities and financial and physical donations, including good condition home domestic appliances and heavy furniture, which are sold through their shop.

Further information on supporting or utilising the charity can be obtained at www.mabscancerfoundation.com, or by phoning General Enquiries: 615016035 or Patient Helpline: 693275779.

Reach Out Extienda La Mano

The donation presentation was made on the 13th March 2020 outside their shop (see photo) in Torrevieja to Dave Young, the Reach Out President by the RNA Torrevieja Branch Vice-Chairman Danny Kay and Branch Secretary Margaret Forshaw and branch members Rose Kay and Maureen Jenkins.

The charity has been going from strength to strength and are on their 4th stage of development. The first three have taken then through remodelling their facilities, utilising the adjoining property through the generous support of their landlord so that they could provide larger dedicated areas for the food distribution, shop, restaurant and storage facilities. This has enabled a better environment for the patrons and also importantly for their dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers.

Their shop sells a vast array of items, all from donations, including household furniture, clothes and sports equipment.

Food is donated by official international resources, organisations and individuals which enables the charity to provide meals for the homeless and food parcels for families.

At Christmas in addition to food they provide a Special Pack to the homeless which includes such items as gloves, hat, scarf and socks.

Part of their service is providing Hot Meals/Showers/Laundry Facilities to the homeless & needy and on average they feed 45 individuals twice a day, which equates to over 17,000 meals a year with an average cost of €1300 per person/per year.

They help anyone in need, irrespective of race, creed or status and have also worked with international population in Spain (Americans, Italians etc). The number of homeless increases on average by 10% year, however January & February 2020 has seen a marked increase in these numbers.

With no financial support from the local or national government they are totally dependent on donations and sponsorship from organisations and individuals, to whom they are incredibly grateful.

Further information on supporting or utilising the charity can be obtained at www.reachouttorrevieja.eu, email; info@reachouttorrevieja.eu or by phoning 965713063.

AFA Torrevieja

Association Alzheimer de Familiares/Amigo de Torrevieja

The donation presentation was made on the 13th March 2020 outside their facilities (see photo) in Torrevieja to Mario de Jesús Céspedes Villa who is one of the Vocal of the AFA Torrevieja by the RNA Torrevieja Branch Chairman Tony Jenkins, Vice-Chairman Danny Kay and Branch Secretary Margaret Forshaw along with branch members Rose Kay and Maureen Jenkins.

As a non-profit association, declared in the public interest to improve the quality of life of those with Alzheimer’s and those effected by other primary dementias and neurodegenerative illness associated with old age, they are also dedicated to represent those with Alzheimer’s and their relatives before the government and other institutions.

The AFA Torrevieja secure facilities provides a light and airy feel and are located within Torrevieja at what used to be the old train station and although their service and support is primarily aimed at their patrons it also benefits the patron’s families. There are many aspects to their services and along with information and advice for families they also provide Social programs, Dining area, Transport, Home help and Family respite.

Mario Villa de Jesus Cespedes, who has been with the association for 7 years, said “the Junta Directiva including the 7 Vocal (Board of Directors) are proud of the service they provide to the community and especially of their dedicated, caring and passionate staff”.

AFA Torrevieja are an Excmo. Ayuntamiento De Torrevieja and would not be able to provide the invaluable service to their patrons if it were not for the financial donations, gifts and sponsorship from organisations and individuals.

Further information on supporting or utilising the charity can be obtained at www.afatorrevieja.es email: Info @afatorrevieja.es or phoning 966702500.