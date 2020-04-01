



The title of best player in one’s own sport is certainly one which most of us can only dream about. If you’re into tennis, you’d know that a name that comes up very often is Novak Djokovic. Many consider him an all-star player, but is he really the best?

Who is Novak Djokovic?

If you have been living in a cave in the last decade, you may have never heard of Novak Djokovic. In this case, you should know that he is currently ranked as the #1 male tennis player by the Association of Tennis Professionals.

He’s 32 years old right now and has been playing since he was very young. He participated in the Serbian’s junior national team in 2001 and started his professional career in 2003. Since then, he has kept following the road to success.

Why Novak Djokovic could be the best tennis player ever

It’s almost indisputable that Djokovic is the best male tennis player right now. How did he get so far? All by himself, this athlete was able to win 17 Grand Slam competitions. These are some of the most critical events in the world of tennis.

His triumphs include winning the Australian Open eight times, snatching three US Open prizes, and a single French Open. Obviously, he also won the most important tennis competition, Wimbledon, three times.

Other titles include 34 ATP Tour Masters 1000, 14 ATP Tour 500, and five ATP Finals.

Djokovic currently has the highest Elo rating score in Open Era, which is not a small feat. He simply doesn’t stop winning.

After his incredible 2011 season, he rose to prominence. Since then, he is considered one of the best for beating some of the strongest competitors in his time.

Other tennis players who can compete with Novak Djokovic

Some people may disagree that Djokovic is the best player of all time. Why? Because there are several great players around. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are names that come to mind.

The Spanish tennis player Nadal dominated the world of tennis around ten years ago. Up until today, he won 19 Grand Slam titles. He also ranked as the #1 tennis player in the world for 209 weeks.

Federer is also an unbelievably good player. He won 20 Grand Slam titles, more than any other player. Today, he may be the #4, according to ATP rankings, but he stayed on top of the list for 310, including a fantastic consecutive run of 237 weeks.

If someone can beat Djokovic, it has to be one of these two.

Conclusion

There are enough arguments to consider Novak Djokovic the best tennis player of all time. However, there are strong arguments for other players, too. If you love the sport or enjoy betting on tennis, you have to take into account every player’s strengths and weaknesses at the time of playing rather than simply decide who is all-time best (you’ll find betting tips here).

In the end, it’s up to you. Healthy sports discussions move the world, and Djokovic is undoubtedly a player to be remembered and admired for a very long time.