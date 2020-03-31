Tiz The Law and Swiss Skydiver win Florida Derby and Gulfstream Park Oaks





Covid-19 has hit the world significantly, but things are going in horse racing. Amid the quarantine of Santa Anita Park’s racetrack and the Aqueduct racetrack becoming a temporary hospital, Gulfstream Park looks like a stronghold of the American racing industry.

Although the races are held in the empty stands. Yesterday, it was there that they recognized two more key contenders for Derby and Oaks – Tiz The Law and Swiss Skydiver.

The Florida Derby has always been regarded as one of the key qualifying leaps before the first stage of American classics. And this year it also received a double name – Curlin Florida Derby, in honor of the outstanding racehorse and a very successful manufacturer. The prize fund of the race this year amounted to $1 million, which, of course, contributed to the completion of the boxes.

How the race unfolded?

Nine horses went on the start . The favorite was Tiz The Law (Constitution – Tizfiz) from the Barclay Tagg stables. After a landslide victory in Holy Bull Stakes, everyone expected the same in Florida Derby. From a distance, he held onto the leading Shivaree (Awesome Of Course – Garter Belt) Ralph Nyx and Ete Indien (Summer Front – East India) Patrick Biancone.

But, in turn to the finish line, he made a powerful throw and stepped forward. Easily outrunning his rivals, in splendid isolation, he crossed the finish line. Considered one of the outsiders, Shivaree managed to keep second place. Finishing third Ete Indien lost three-quarters of his body.

Today, Tiz The Law tops the Road to Kentucky Derby ranking. There are 122 points on his account. Initially, Barclay Tagg planned after Florida Derby to give Tiz The Law an opportunity to relax before starting at Churchill Downs, but due to the transfer of Kentucky Derby, his plans changed.

Derby is still five months away and Tiz The Law is waiting for participation in two or three races. Which – has not yet been decided.

At Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Park Oaks the favorite was Tonalist’s Shape (Tonalist – Hitechnoweenie), winner of Davona Dale Stakes and Forward Gal Stakes. However, Tonalist’s Shape could not justify her hopes. Almost from the start, the Swiss Skydiver (Daredevil – Expo Gold) stepped forward, jumping under the saddle of Paco Lopez.

After jumping from place to place, she left no chance to any of the rivals. Lucrezia (Into Mischief – Verdana Bold), who tried to attack the winner in turn to the finish line, ended up finishing second, ahead of Lake Avenue (Tapit – Seventh Street), performing in the colors of Godolphin. And Tonalist’s Shape was only seventh.