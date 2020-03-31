



By Andrew Atkinson

Despite the £1m Randox Health Aintree Grand National postponed, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the race will get under starters orders on April 4 – by Virtual runners.

A 40 runners field over the four miles two and a half furlongs go to post using CGI technology and special algorithms.

Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott, seeking a third consecutive win, will be amongst the Virtual runners.

The special Virtual Grand National broadcast will also see late Ginger McCain trained Aintree legend Red Rum go head-to-head in a ‘Race of Champions’.

Top Ville Ben, trained by Philip Kirby at Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire, was set to run – priced at 33-1.

“Top Ville Ben is a National-type horse,” said Philip, who will be watching the race – along with the eight year old on Saturday!

Trainer Philip Kirby told me: “Team PKR and owners will be watching the Virtual Grand National.

“Although it’s only a Virtual race there will be a massive TV audience. Betting is available, with profits going to NHS Charities, battling Covid-19.”

Top Ville Ben jockey Tommy Dowson will be eagerly watching the Virtual Grand National unfold: “Tommy will have to ride a finish – on the settee – rather than up on ‘Ben’,” said Philip.

“Let’s just hope he is there at the business end. Tommy says he had better not be unseated – as he has only had one UR in 170 rides!,” quipped Philip.

The post Tiger Roll and Red Rum go head-to-head in Virtual Grand National appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.