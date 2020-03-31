



A 12 year old girl has become the youngest victim to die of the coronavirus in Europe.

Authorities in Belgium said the child was by far the youngest among the country’s more than 700 victims but what is not yet known is if the girl had any underlying health conditions.

The girl died on Monday after she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

After three days of having a fever, her health suddenly worsened,” said professor Steven Van Gucht. “This is something that touches all of us deeply, as parents and as people, and we want to give our sincerest condolences to her parents, family and friends,” he added.

People of all ages can develop complications, although it is very exceptional for young people, according to Van Gucht. “We do not know why things sometimes go wrong. It is important that these cases are examined on a case-by-case basis,” he added.

Authorities in Belgium said the child was by far the youngest among the country’s more than 700 victims.

Belgium’s National crisis centre spokesman Emmanuel Andre said it is “an emotionally difficult moment, because it involves a child, and it has also upset the medical and scientific community”.

He added: “We are thinking of her family and friends. It is an something that is very rare, but one which upsets us greatly.”