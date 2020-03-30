South Pacific cancelled by Studio 32





Studio32 Musical Theatre Company regret to announce that due to the current situation with Corona Virus they have had no choice but to postpone our summer show, South Pacific.

We are hopeful that we will be in a position to put the show on end of November. We hope that all of you who have supported us in the past will stay safe and healthy and hopefully we will see you all again in November.

If anyone has already reserved a ticket and would like to transfer the booking to November, please contact the ticket email address tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call Philip on 602 617 848. Stay safe everybody.’