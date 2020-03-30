



The owner of la Torre de la Horadada Yacht Club restaurant is killed by his own car

The owner of the Club Náutico la Torre restaurant, in Pilar de la Horadada, died on Saturday (28 March) after he was pinned by his own vehicle to the gates of the restaurant entrance.

The incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Saturday when the 54 year old man arrived with his car at the entrance to the yacht club.

He got out of the vehicle to manually raise the barrier when the car started to roll down the steep access slope toward the restaurant. A police source said that the assumption is he failed to apply the handbrake when getting out of his vehicle.

In a reflex act, the man then stood in front of the vehicle in an attempt to stop it crashing into the gates but the vehicle simply pinned him to the gates.

Paramedics were quickly on the scene but, on arrival, they could only certify his death.

A black ribbon is currently being displayed on the website of the Torre de la Horadada Nautical Club with a message that reads: ‘Rest in Peace’ Pescarranas’.