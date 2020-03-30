New mechanical ventilator ready for mass production in Valencia,





The Universitat Politecnica de Valencia (UPV) and the Instituto de Biomecanica (IBV) have led the development of a new mechanical ventilator, ready for rapid industrial production, which will help provide hospitals with these devices to treat patients affected by COVID-19.

The equipment, developed in just 10 days, has already been validated in the laboratory and is ready for large-scale production, once permission has been obtained from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Healthcare Products, according to sources at the academic institution, who have said that various Valencian and multinational companies have already shown their willingness to mass produce this ventilator.