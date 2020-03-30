



Health confirmed on Monday morning a further 7,340 deaths and 85,195 infections from coronavirus in Spain.

According to the latest published data, 16,780 people have been discharged from hospital after overcoming the disease.

Deaths from coronavirus continue to rise in Spain, with a further 812 victims in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health says there have now been 7,340 deaths and 85,195 infections caused by coronavirus across the country.

According to the latest data, there are currently 5,231 patients in intensive care (ICU).

On a positive note 16,780 people have been discharged from hospital after overcoming the disease.

In the Province of Alicante there have been a further 20 deaths bringing the total to 135.

In the Valencian Community there are 310 deaths in all since the start of the pandemic 4 weeks ago. In the last 24 hours there are 326 new cases, 105 in the province of Alicante, 44 in the province of Castellón and 177 in the Valencia Province.

La consellera @anabarcelochico ha confirmado 326 nuevos casos de #coronavirus en la Comunitat Valenciana:

➡ 44 en la provincia de Castellón

➡ 105 en la de Alicante

➡ 177 en la provincia de Valencia Total de casos positivos: 5.110

✅ 185 altas

🔘 310 fallecidos pic.twitter.com/ASkq2n8PQg — GVA Sanitat (@GVAsanitat) March 30, 2020

In the Region of Murcia there are almost 900 people infected by Covid-19 with five more deaths yesterday. Health says that the peak of cases in the Murcia Community will not be reached for a further twelve days.

The Region of Murcia now has a total of 25 deaths confirmed by coronavirus. Of them, 15 were residents in centres for the elderly. This group represents more than 50% of the total death toll.