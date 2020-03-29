



On Sunday morning the Minister of Health announced new figures for the coronavirus pandemic in Spain stating that there had been a further 838 deaths in the previous 24 hours, a record in the number of victims that have lost their lives in a single day, just above the figure of 832 that was reported on Saturday.

In total, there have now been 6,528 deaths, while 78,797 people have been infected, 43,397 people requiring hospitalisation.

There have been 4,907 admitted to ICU and 14,709 have been cured.

NO LET UP IN VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

In the last 24 hours, the Valencian Community has added a further 750 positive cases to its totals, 412 of them in the province of Alicante.

In addition, 33 people have died and 161 patients were discharged after overcoming the virus.

In total there are 4,784 ongoing cases in the Valencian Community and 267 people have died from the disease in the Community.

The new positive cases correspond to 93 in the province of Castellón, 412 in Alicante and 245 in Valencia, with a total of 1,874 people admitted to hospital.

A total of 788 health staff have also tested positive for coronavirus and 161 have been discharged.

FALL IN NEW CASES IN MURCIA

The Murcia Region registered three new deaths due to coronavirus overnight, bringing the number of deaths to 20 since the beginning of the epidemic. So far, a total of 872 positives have been recorded, representing 70 more cases than on Friday; a relatively positive fact, since it is the first time in several days that the new infections have not exceeded a hundred.

There are 260 patients admitted to Murcia hospitals, of which 57 are in intensive care.

On the other hand, there are already 16 infected people who have been discharged, with four more cases than the previous day. The tests carried out exceed 5,800.