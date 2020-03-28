ROCK ON TOMMY!





Jockey, Marquand wins Group 3 Schweppervescence in Aussie

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Tom Marquand won the Group 3 Schweppervescence on the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained colt Holyfield on Saturday (March 28) in Australia, beating Untamed by 3/4 of a length.

“He’s obviously a horse with plenty of ability,” said Cheltenham born Marquand.

“He got a bit worked up in the preliminaries – but he’s put in some decent performances in his last few runs – and I was always confident I had a good draw to make it work how I wanted it to,” said Marquand.

“To be fair, everything fell perfectly and as soon as the other horse joined him at the last 200 or 250 metres, he battled on all the way to the line,” added Marquand, interviewed by Sky Racing.

Racing in England and Ireland has been suspended, until the end of April at the earliest, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak epidemic, that sees Marquand down-under.

Marquand was also successful on Anthony Cummings trained Vegadaze in the E-Group Security Star Kingdom Stakes.

The Group One Vinery Stud Stakes, was won by Shout The Bar, trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, gaining a neck win ahead over Probabeel, over 1m 2f.

In February, Marquand won his career biggest pay day, when winning the $2 million Inglis Millennium.

“There’s not many $2 million races about in England,” said Marquand, who planned a return to Australia in March.

“There are some massive targets. While I’m getting the opportunities I may as well make hay while the sun shines,” said Marquand after his win in the $2m Inglis Millennium.

