



Saturday, Day 14 – Consellera Ana Barceló updates the regional data

Health diagnoses 229 new cases of coronavirus cases in Alicante

In the last 24 hours, Valencian hospitals have diagnosed 502 new cases of coronavirus in the community of which Valencia has a further 236, Castellón 37 and Alicante 229.

At the daily update carried out daily by the Conselleria de Sanitat, Ana Barceló, she stated that a total of 234 people have now died in the Valencian Community from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus since the beginning of the crisis, 36 since yesterday.

According to the latest figures, 92 patients were discharged up to 8pm yesterday evening, the reference time to update the data provided this morning.

“We cannot talk about when we are going to reach the peak. It is still difficult to see when the curve is going to flatten out and start falling. Not all the communities are moving at the same pace,” Barceló said at the press conference. The number of infected people diagnosed in the last 24 hours is the second highest among the daily updates provided by the Ministry since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Currently, 1,694 people remain hospitalized with coronavirus in the Valencian Community, 182 in the province of Castellón, 548 in the province of Alicante and 963 in Valencia, of whom 282 are in the Intensive Care Unit ( ICU).

The number of infected Valencian health staff amounts to 703, of whom 290 work in Alicante, 319 in Valencia and 94 in Castellón.

A further 2,052 doctors and nurses have already enrolled in the newly formed health personnel pool that was introduced by Sandiad to combat the virus.

According to data released today, positive cases for Covid-19 affect 61 care homes, seven more than yesterday. Six of these centres are located in Castellón, 16 in Alicante and 39 in València. A total of 292 residents and 91 workers have tested positive, while 61 elderly inmates have died, one in the Morella residence, another in the Vila-real residence, 28 in Alcoi, 3 in La Vila, 2 in Petrer, 1 in La Nucia, 1 in Callosa, 3 in Alicante, 18 in Torrent, 1 in Picanya, one in Cofrentes and one in València).

Barceló has also announced the “imminent” arrival of an aircraft with more protection and test material to supply the social health system, although she was not able to specify when it will arrive or how much cargo it will bring.