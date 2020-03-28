BENIDORM PALACE BLUES!





Freddie ‘Parrot-face’ Davies LEADER EXCLUSIVE

Quote: ‘One of my worse experiences was Benidorm Palace – a show with blue comedians. I don’t do filth – they did’, Freddie ‘Parrot-face’ Davies

By Andrew Atkinson

IN the wake of the coronavirus lockdown one of the UK’s favourite legendary comedians Freddie ‘Parrot-face’ Davies took time out to speak exclusively to me about his life and career.

“One of my worse experiences was performing at Benidorm Palace – on a show with blue comedians.

“I don’t do filth – they did,” Freddie, 82, told me.

During April, The Leader will feature British comedian and actor Freddie, who rose to fame in 1964 on Opportunity Knocks, talking about Royalty, his life as a boy, and following in the footsteps of his granddad Jack Herbert, a comedian during the 1920s-40s.

“I used to stand in the wings and watch him and all the great artistes of the day at the Salford Hippodrome in the 1940s,” recalled Freddie.

Freddie began his career in 1958 at Butlin’s, appeared on Opportunity Knocks in 1964, telling a joke that lead to him being labelled Freddie ‘Parrot-face’ Davies.

