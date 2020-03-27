



THE NEW CARDINAL BELUGA THEATRE GROUP would like to tell everybody that in spite of having to cancel two shows we are still in business.

We hope that in the near future to be able to start rehearsing a brand new show but we need new enthusiastic people to join us.

If you can dance,sing,or have technical experience in music and/or sound ,production or direction and live on the Costa Blanca we would like to welcome you to out happy friendly group.

Rehearsals usually take place in the Community Centre in La Marina.