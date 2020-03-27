Puig announces direct aid for the self-employed





Valencian Community President, Ximo Puig, announced yesterday that the Consell will approve on Friday direct aid for the self-employed from 750 to 1,500 euros, if their employment has either been affected or closed as a consequence of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The promise was made at a meeting with the president of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV), Salvador Navarro, and the union leaders of CCOO PV and UGT PV, Arturo León and Ismael Sáez, and the Minister of Finance, Vicent Soler, on the implementation of a plan for the self-employed that will mobilise 57 million euros.

According to Puig, this initiative aims to respond to the needs of the self-employed, a sector that “needs an immediate response” to their basic needs such as paying rent. These grants are aimed at covering “lost profits” in their businesses, whether due to the loss of part of their activity or due to total suspension.

For this, the Consell will approve today a decree that enables an agreement with the Valencian Institute of Finance (IVF) so that they can provide “immediate aid” which will quickly reach the autonomous community of the Valencian Community.