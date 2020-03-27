Local Mayors demand coronavirus figures for Torrevieja





Mayors from the municipalities included within the Torrevieja health department have demanded in writing from the manager of Ribera Salud, Eva Baró, accurate data on the incidence of the pandemic in their own municipalities, guaranteeing the protection of data from patients and health personnel.

The municipalities agree that they need to know the figures so that they can better judge the success of actions taken within their areas and act appropriately in order to avoid new infections.

However Ribera Salud says they are not at liberty to provide the figures due to the Generalitat’s decision not to provide them.

The mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, said in a letter that “given the situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic with the State of Alarm, and since the necessary collaboration between the different administrations, the City Council of Pilar de la Horadada needs to have the appropriate information that allows us to adopt the appropriate measures that we hope will contribute toward limiting, as far as possible, the spread of the virus”.