



Latest figures in Spain show a total of 64,059 infected, almost 10,000 more than Thursday. The death toll has gone up from 4,089 yesterday to 4,858 this Friday.

The good news is the number of people cured: 9,357

On it’s thirteenth day of confinement the Community now closes in on two hundred deaths from coronavirus with over 3,500 infected.

The province of Valencia is worst affected, with more than 2,000 cases since the pandemic began

The number of cases continues to rise in the Valencian Community where in just 24 hours there have been 31 deaths and 332 more positive cases. The Community now has 198 deaths from coronavirus and 3,500 people who are infected, with Valencia Province being the worst, with more than 2,000 cases since the pandemic began and 88 deaths.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, this Friday, who said that, of the new positive cases, 239 are in Valencia, 54 in Alicante and 39 in Castellón. Of the total number of cases (3,532), 2,027 correspond to the province of Valencia, 1,093 to Alicante and 412 to Castellón.

Of all the cases, there are currently 1,422 people in Valencian hospitals: 840 in Valencia with 140 in the ICU; 413 in Alicante where there are 81 in ICU; and 169 in Castellón, 31 in the ICU.

The situation is even more worrying, with 622 medical staff infected since the pandemic began, ten of them in a serious condition: 286 in Valencia, 246 in Alicante and 90 in Castellón.

In the last 24 hours the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 31 people, taking the total number to 198: 88 in Valencia, 91 in Alicante and 19 in Castellón.

The good news is that the number of people cured continue to increase, with 73 in total and 16 of them in the last 24 hours: in Alicante 91 people have been cured, in Valencia 88 and in Castellón 19.

The pandemic originated in the city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, in central China, and has now exceeded 530,000 infected with more than 24,000 deaths worldwide, with the United States, adding a further 18,100 cases in a single day, which is the record number of contagions surpassing the worst figure recorded by China in February.

According to the global balance updated this Friday at 8:00 am by Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic has spread to 176 countries and territories, leaving a total of 533,416 infected people and 24,082 fatalities. The number of people who have been cured of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, amounts to 122,710, most of them in China (74,180).

The four countries most affected by the pandemic (the United States, China, Italy and Spain) total more than 306,000 cases, which represents more than half of the total number of people infected with the virus worldwide.