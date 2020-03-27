easyJet ‘rescue flights’ on Sunday for ex-pats stranded in Spain





By Andrew Atkinson

easyJet have released their rescue flights for general sale following ex-pats being stranded in Spain in the wake of COVID-19.

All flights are on Sunday, March 29, to London Gatwick from Fuerteventura, Malaga, Alicante-Elche, Lanzarote and Tenerife South.

Bookings at https://www.easyjet.com/en

However, criticism has been made, with prices deemed extremely expensive at the time of the coronavirus lockdown epidemic.

Postings on Facebook read:

153 euros one way across the board. Who is the pilot, Dick Turpin?

However, another reasoned: 153 euros is nothing, in the grand scheme of things.

Also, with Spain ranking high in coronavirus deaths, and with people affected by the COVID-19 virus, another read: Disgusting. Should stop all flights coming into the UK.