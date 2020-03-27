Coronovirus – Los Montesinos plans to disinfect town postponed until March 30





By Andrew Atkinson

The Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos scheduled plans to disinfect all of the town’s streets on March 27 (Friday) were cancelled, due to the rain.

“The disinfection of Los Montesinos will now take place on Monday March 30. Work will be resumed from 7 am to 9 am. Stay safe. Stay At Home,” said a spokesperson from Los Montesinos town hall.

The La Herrada urbanisation in Los Montesinos will also be disinfected on March 30, reportedly between 10am-12 noon.

“There will also be a team disinfecting La Herrada,” said a spokesperson from the town hall.

The 5,000 inhabitants of Vega Baja town Los Montesinos are told to strictly remain indoors and lock all windows and doors during the disinfection process.

*Los Montesinos are also active in producing masks, with the town hall providing all the materials. (see graphic for details). Photograph/graphic: Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos.