



Downing Street has confirmed this morning that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

His symptoms are mild and although he is now self-isolating they say that he will continue to work and lead the UK Government effort or overcome the current pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that he had contracted the virus over the last 24 hours during which time he developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. Hee added that he was self-isolating, but continuing to work via video-conference.

“On the advice of the chief medical officer, I have taken a test and that has come out positive.

“I’m working from home and self-isolating. That’s entirely the right thing to do.

“I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of technology, to communicate with my top team and lead the national fightback against the virus.”