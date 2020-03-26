Latest figures in Spain show more than 56,000 infected and 4,089 deaths from Covid-19





The Province of Alicante adds 11 more deaths from coronavirus and 181 new cases

The total number of deaths has risen to 81 and in the Valencian Community to 167 – There are 1,039 people infected in the province

The province’s hospitals have 410 people hospitalized.

The Ministry of Health has published new figures for the coronavirus in Spain. There are now 56,188 infected with a death toll of 4,089. The data shows that the curve continues to rise.

On Thursday are 8,578 more cases than yesterday and 655 more deaths. The positive fact is that 7,017 people have been discharged (1,648 more than on Wednesday).

Eleven people have died in the last 24 hours in the province of Alicante due to the coronavirus pandemic, which brings the total number of deaths since the health crisis began to 81. There are 181 new positive cases, increasing to 1,039 the total number of cases in the province and 3,200 in the whole of the Valencian Community.

The coronavirus pandemic originated in the city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, in central China, and has now exceeded the figure of 470,000 infected, killing more than 21,000 people worldwide. The United States accounts for more than 12,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the global balance updated this Thursday at 8:00 am by Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic has spread to 175 countries and territories, with a total of 472,109 infected people and 21,308 fatalities. The number of people who have been cured of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is 114,870, most of them in China (74,173).

The four countries most affected by the pandemic (China, Italy, the United States and Spain) register a total more than 274,000 cases, which represents more than half of the total number of people infected with the virus worldwide.

In Madrid the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, has again defended the Government’s decision to support the International Women’s Day demonstration on March 8, despite the data that has subsequently been released showing that it has had a significant effect on the number of coronavirus cases in the capital.

Among the members of the Government who attended the demonstration, the Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo , the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero , the Minister for Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias, and Begoña Gómez , wife of President Pedro Sánchez, have all tested positive for coronavirus.