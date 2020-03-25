Vistabella Bowls Club with MonteStan





Because of the current situation there will be no bowls to report and the way things are going, for some time. Soooo ! to keep you all occupied you’re going to have “Montestan’s Take on Bowls “

This will be a light hearted mix of rules and information on the game of bowls for beginners and seasoned players.

In the case of rules these will be quoted from the rule book. Interpret them as you will! I will be looking at information from bowls manufacturers and also, as regards to my comments, please take them with a pinch of salt.

A lot will be a look at some rules and interpretations I have experienced playing the game.

I will not be going through all the basics, as if you are new to the game, going along to a club near you and “having a go” is the best way. You will find most clubs will have someone to guide you and give a run through a lot of the basics, like how the bowl reacts, standing on the mat etc., so you can get a basic idea and have a bowl. You’ll love it.

There will be some kit you need but usually you can borrow, or hire it. As you can see at Vistabella there are some contacts listed and when this crisis is over , they will be only too pleased to give you some guidance on how to start and what you need. Next week we will be looking at the bowls, shapes, sizes, weights and colours.

