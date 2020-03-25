



The Ministry of Health began distributing protection material to hospitals and nursing homes this morning.

The distribution of four million masks, 5,000 protective overalls and 200,000 gloves to hospitals is now underway.

The distribution of 15 tons of sanitary protection material that the Generalitat has acquired from China has already begun following its arrival on Tuesday in Zaragoza. The material was immediately loaded onto trucks, which arrived at a logistics centre in Valencia at around 11pm last night.

During this night and early morning, the Operation got underway as the material was distributed both between care homes, health centres and hospitals.

Personnel from the Generalitat, with the collaboration of the Autonomous Police, have been preparing the batches all night. At around 1am the first convoy left for the Castellón region.

The sanitary material includes 3,800,000 masks, about 5,000 protective suits and 200,000 gloves.

The distribution exercise began early this morning and will continue until it is completed. In addition, a second chartered aircraft from China is expected to arrive shortly.