Torrevieja’s Reach Out Homeless Charity to close down temporarily after 9 years

Dear Volunteers,

It is after much soul searching and discussion that I have some sad news to convey to you all.

It has been decided to cease Homeless feeding from this Friday, this is a temporary measure until the State of Alarm allows us to return to normal.

Alimentos Solidario will proved food during this time.

Family packs will continue as this is only once per fortnight, and Maria has agreed to carry on with one assistant.

We have a consignment to pick up from EU food bank next Wednesday.

I am sure you are all supporting each other as we struggle with the situation. Please be optimistic and look forward to Reach Out rising above the problems currently dictating how we live.

We will come back stronger and continue to meet our Mission Statement.

Be proud of what you have achieved up to this time, we have NEVER before closed our doors during the nine years we have been in existence.

We will still have our overheads to pay for, but patrons can donate by bank transfer to help offset these costs. Government assistance is also available.

I would like you all to please stay in touch with each other, the WhatsApp group is one way, but give a call to someone and support each other.

Pray for a resolution to this crisis and keep yourselves safe, you all have the strength to ride the storm and come out the other side stronger and wiser.

I thank you for the years of commitment you have given to Reach Out and hope you will continue in the future.

God Bless you and I hope we will all get together again soon.

David S Young