



The heir to the throne only has only mild symptoms

Prince Charles, aged 71, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the BBC.

At the moment Charles has only mild symptoms and is well. The Duchess of Cornwall meanwhile has tested negative.

Ahis spokesman said that Charles and Camilla were now self-isolating at Balmoral, adding the prince “has been working at home during the last few days”.

An official statement read: “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”