Expert Tips For Casual Dressing





Over the past few decades, casual attire has easily become one of the most distinctive categories in menswear, paving the way for a fashion identity and culture of its own. The casual style is a smart combination of comfort, versatility, and practicality, which enables every gentleman to freely express his individuality and sense of fashion.

In truth, what makes casual wear so popular these days is that it is suited for everyday use, and can be worn in different types of occasions and settings.

In this style guide, we’ll be taking you through the code of men’s casual wear, and providing you with expert tips to pull off a perfect look every time. Get ready for some wardrobe adjustments!

Stepping Out of Adolescence

Contrary to popular belief, dressing casual is not all about appearing young and hip. A successful casual look will incorporate elements that exhibit a sense of confidence and maturity. As such, it’s best to steer clear of juvenile and cartoon-ey T-shirts, flashy jackets or hoodies, and anything with a slogan.

Keep your color palette toned down; sobriety will go a long way in achieving a strong, edgy look. That said, try not to overdo it, or else your style might just turn outdated and patronly.

Jeans Essentials

Nothing is perhaps more representative of the casual style than a nice, fitting pair of jeans, to go along with a monochromatic T-shirt or a short sleeve polo shirt. This iconic legwear has grown incredibly popular all over the world, making denim the most versatile pieces of clothing anyone can have in their wardrobe.

Now, for an effective casual outfit, avoid by all means pairs of jeans that are overly styled – baggy, washed out, and with excessive rips or embellishments. Again, simplicity is the name of the game!

Change Things Up

Thankfully, there is more to men’s legwear than just jeans, sweatpants, and formal pants. Chinos are a great choice for when going casual. They offer the ideal balance between comfort and flair while remaining appropriate in all types of environments, from friendly outings and romantic dates to business settings.

If you’ve never owned a pair before, the fashion experts at ShopCanoeClub.com recommend always checking the material quality of a chino pant (linen, cotton) to ensure it will complement your outfit with an elegant and polished touch. After all, fabrics and textures also play a role in elevating your casual look, which can be the difference between ‘okay’ and ‘spot on’.

Start Layering

If you’d like to go for something more elaborate than the humble blue jeans and T-shirt combo, adding layers to your outfit is another great way to perfect your casual attire. Doing so will create nice depth and an interesting perspective. For instance, wearing a white shirt underneath a darker V-neck sweater will instantly add more detail and sophistication. Don’t be afraid to try out different associations using traditional or checkered shirts, cardigans, light sweaters, and more.

Pay Heed To Outerwear

Dressing casual isn’t just reserved for summertime and sunny days; during the fall and winter seasons, adopting this style can make for a great fashion impact. You probably guessed it, one of the most essential items for cold weather is outerwear – vests, bombers, coats, parkas, there are several options you can choose from to complete your look and warm up in style. A sleek blazer is also a fantastic choice for business casual, since one can accentuate the male frame.

Footwear

Last but not least, what you decide to wear on your feet can make or break your entire outfit. As such, it’s important to match your shoes with the rest of your clothes, and to select the right pair according to the occasion.

Sneakers are an all-time favorite for a laid back look; high, low, plain, colorful, or futuristic, the market caters to all tastes and preferences. However, if the context requires a certain level of formality, you can opt for something more refined like comfortable desert boots or timeless brown leather ankle boots. Scour online shopping platforms to get a sense of what’s available out there.

Bonus Tip: Accessorize

Wearing a watch, bracelet, rings, necklace, or other male jewelry items can polish up your look even further, provided it’s done subtly.

Achieving a stylish, effective casual wear look is pretty straightforward and within the reach of any modern man. One must favor comfort, simplicity, and individual taste over dressier and ’trendy’ fashions. At the end of the day, it’s your own personality you’ll be representing! Hopefully, these tips will have gotten your mind started on how to take your casual style to the next level.