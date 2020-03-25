



By Andrew Atkinson

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has released a statement in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, that has put racing in lockdown.

“We are working with Defra to ensure we are interpreting their guidance correctly. Our current understanding is that horses can continue to be exercised as usual, provided guidance on social distancing and hygiene is strictly adhered to.

“Staff at yards must follow Government advice relating to social distancing when outside – remaining at least two metres apart and avoiding gatherings of more than two people, apart from members of their own household, at any time.”

The BHA announced on March 18 there would be no racing in Britain, until May 1, at present.

The National Association of Racing Staff chief executive George McGrath said the sooner racing returns, the better – even behind closed doors.

Meanwhile trainer Philip Kirby and staff remain busy at Green Oaks Farm racing stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

https://www.facebook.com/425887124125605/posts/2779335352114092/

Video: Philip Kirby

The post Coronavirus: BHA announcement appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.