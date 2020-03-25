CHORLEY GROUP GIVES 50% OFF SERVICING AND REPAIR WORK TO NHS STAFF





Nissan dealer Chorley Group wants to thank NHS staff and care workers who are helping us in these incredibly difficult times by halving the cost of car repairs and servicing.

Local NHS staff and care workers who need repairs or servicing can take advantage of this offer by contacting their nearest Chorley Group showroom. The service and sales departments are still operational for all customers, with cars regularly sanitised and good hygiene practiced by all staff.

The car dealer group, which has Nissan dealerships in Chorley, Pres­ton, Burnley, Blackpool and Wigan, has also put a series of measures in place to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus at its sites.

Customers who want to buy a car can also do as much or as little of the process over the phone or online as they want to.

Sales director Adam Turner said: “We know how difficult it is for everyone at the moment, and we want to make life a bit easier for those people working to keep us and our families safe and well.

“We are here for our customers, our team and our suppliers, too. Everyone is coming together and working hard to ensure we have 100% business continuity.”

To find out more about Chorley Group or find your nearest showroom visit www.chorleygroup.co.uk.