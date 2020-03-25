Almost 900 people fined in one day for ignoring State of Emergency





Two people were arrested for crimes of disobedience and for failing to comply with the state of alarm

The State Security Forces continue to issue hundreds of sanctions against people who are failing to comply with the restrictions of the coronavirus state decree.

In the Alicante Province on Monday there were just over a thousand penalties, on Tuesday the National Police and the Civil Guard fined 859 people.

Of the total sanctions, the National Police have processed 331, in addition to which they have arrested two people for resistance and disobedience, seized 31 vehicles which are on the road without authorisation, and closing one establishment.

The Civil Guard have sanctioned 528 people, warned 1,424 and stopped 141 vehicles that were circulating without authorization.

In Torrevieja alone the councillor for Security and Emergencies of the Torrevieja City Council, Federico Alarcón, said that the Guardia Civil and the Local Police have processed more than 900 sanctions against local people although complaints are decreasing as the days go by, as citizens are becoming increasingly aware of the seriousness of the current situation

All the fines are forwarded by the Civil Guard and the National Police to the Government Sub delegation in Alicante so that they may impose the corresponding economic fine depending on the severity.