



It goes without saying that planning an event is never an easy task. With all of the important responsibilities you have to tend to, from hiring caterers and mapping the seating charts to the hosts you have to please, it can be quite overwhelming.

There is a balance that every planner should maintain between keeping an air of professionalism and relating to hosts. This way, you will be able to learn about their likes and dislikes.

While unforeseeable hiccups are inevitable in any event, event executors should still keep their calm to successfully handle them. There are some unwritten rules for every event coordinator that they must follow religiously to be able to plan the event of the season.

Below, we will explore in more detail the do’s and don’ts that every planner should know in order to pull off any big event.

Don’t Try to Manage Everything Solo

One of the most common mistakes that many solo practitioners and inexperienced planners, especially brides, fall into is trying to do everything single-handedly. The majority of brides have been dreaming about their wedding days their whole lives which naturally means that they end up stressing out about every single detail without seeking any outside help.

Usually, this happens with perfectionists who don’t trust anyone other than themselves to handle something because they feel like their visions will not be executed exactly as they want.

Juggling too many balls at once without any help will only cause one or many balls to drop. When you are trying to get something done, it’s important to seek help from professionals.

Do Start Planning Early

Trying to pull off a big event is stressful and overwhelming on its own. Procrastinating and leaving things to the last minute will only make things harder. Starting early will give you time to pay enough attention to every detail you need to handle. Otherwise, many important details might be overlooked.

That’s why it’s important to give yourself enough time to be able to carry out your responsibilities successfully. Mapping out outlines of things that you should complete will help greatly in avoiding confusion and stressing out.

Do Focus on Details

Before you make sure that you are paying attention to every detail you need to manage, you need to ensure that the people you are hiring are detail-oriented enough to carry out your instructions exactly the way you want. If you are a bride that is planning her own wedding, it might help to write down everything that you need to take care of, whether it’s choosing a wedding dress that’s modest or making sure that the DJ will play your song.

Focusing on the small details as well as the big picture will benefit you greatly when you are planning any big event, regardless of whether you are still a beginner or an expert.

Don’t Ever Skip the Site Visit

Going through some online pictures and even choosing to check a virtual “walkthrough” in 3D are still not a sufficient replacement for personally visiting the site where your event will take place.

Checking whether this venue satisfies all of your needs and wants is what makes or breaks any big event. You need to check out the venue, its services and amenities, and the catering service it offers. You might also want to check the nearby hotels, and transportation services for out of town guests.

Don’t Underestimate the Budget

Many event planners might fall into the trap of assuming that there is an imaginary wiggle room within the budget that hasn’t been discussed with the host. It’s essential that you focus on taking the time to discuss the budget and leeway. Sticking to a budget is one of the most important abilities that distinguish experienced event coordinators. You can take it to the next level and create a budget sheet.

This especially helps when you are on a limited budget. Last-minute unanticipated expenses are almost unavoidable in any event. Your budget sheet should include the expected fees and charges for everything you are planning in addition to specifying an amount for emergencies. This way, it can help you predict all potential costs from the beginning to avoid any surprises or hiccups along the way.

While planning an event can be overwhelming and stressful in different ways, it’s extremely enjoyable for many event planners. Sticking to a certain plan that includes all of the details you have to take care of will allow you to have fun bringing your vision to life without any surprises.

It’s essential to seek help and leave things to the hand of professionals after making sure that they are well aware of the vision you have in mind.