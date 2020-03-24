Police and fire brigade rescue elderly lady in Los Montesinos





Police road checkpoints set-up

Floods in Alicante and Murcia regions road closures

By Andrew Atkinson reporting from home in Los Montesinos

THE police and fire brigade services have rescued an elderly lady from her home on La Herrada urbanisation in Los Montesinos.

“The rescue of an elderly woman was made in conjunction with the firefighters,” said a spokesperson from the Policia local de Los Montesinos today. (March 24).

The local police are remaining to be active, following the coronavirus lockdown imposed on the 5,000 inhabitants in Los Montesinos, along with the whole of Spain.

Road checkpoints have been set-up and the police are stopping vehicles – to make sure that drivers are not breaking the law.

Travelling is limited, with the general populace limited only to go out for shopping and for medication to pharmacies at this time.

“In compliance with the Government departments legislation the local police are making checkpoints,” a spokesperson said.

“We are asking people that go shopping to purchase enough items, for several days,” said a spokesperson.

Access for travel is limited throughout Spain. An extension was made for lockdown, until April 11.

“All together we can stop this virus. All you have to do is stay at home. Go out, as little as possible,” said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing rainfall many roads are flooded in the region.

Many roads, in both the Alicante and Murcia regions have been closed, following flooding.

Areas affected include San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier, Santiago de la Ribera, Torre Pacheco and Los Alcázares. Check the relevant authorities’ information for local updates.

The Policia and authorities advise not to travel at present. In case of emergency call 112.

The Policia, bomberos, hospital staff, supermarket and pharmacy workers, and other parties who remain on duty and at work, are applauded for their ongoing services at this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. ‘Stay safe. Stay in’.

Photographs: courtesy Policia local de Los Montesinos.