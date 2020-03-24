



Including those patients who are admitted to Torrevieja Hospital and patients in the ICU, sources close to the health authority say has said that there are approximately 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the area, many with only mild symptoms, most of whom are currently isolated in their homes. That figure has risen from 50 last Thursday.

However the Ribera Salud management health company refuse to provide official data on the impact of the pandemic on the Vega Baja which it says is in line with instructions provided by the Generalitat.

The University Hospital of Torrevieja, which has more than two hundred individual beds, and in an exceptional situation it could double that number, and it would seem to be coping well within its capability at this time.

However it must be remembered that the department supports a population of 160,000 inhabitants, in addition to thousands of holidaymakers and city dwellers with second homes, distributed among Torrevieja, Pilar de la Horadada, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Los Montesinos, Orihuela Costa, San Miguel de Salinas, Benijófar and San Fulgencio.

Despite the satisfactory situation at present the Generalitat is investigating the availability of converted hotels to provide even more hospital beds which would be managed by the Torrevieja hospital.

The number of positive cases in the neighboring Hospital de la Vega Baja is thought to be significantly less.