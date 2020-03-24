Medical equipment bound for Valencian Community arrives in Zaragoza from China





A plane with the first medical supplies purchased by the Valencian Community has landed this afternoon (Tuesday) in Zaragoza. In the next few hours it will begin to be transported to different parts of the region.

Community President, Ximo Puig, said he was delighted explaining that the distribution will first be carried out among the health and socio-health personnel, and then it will be dispensed to other essential service personnel, such as police officers.

Puig said that with this batch “we want to complement the supply already provided by the Government of Spain, from whom we expect more coronavirus tests. We now have 6,000 but we need many more ”.