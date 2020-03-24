Los Montesinos register rainfall of 54 litres psm





By Andrew Atkinson

The heavy rainfall across the Alicante and Murcia provinces has lead to a plethora of road closures within localised regions.

Reporting from home in Los Montesinos, the town has registered approximately 54 litres per square metre, following overnight rain on Monday, continuing until Tuesday.

The Marquesa road was flooded in the local area of the Vega Baja town.

Proyecto Mastral-El Tiempo en Torrevieja reported at 1pm (March 24) that the rain will continue, with rainfall less intensive and the continuation of strong winds, easing overnight.

Image: Amet.