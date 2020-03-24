



The town of San Javier is once again flooded by water, following the heavy rains that keep residents confined to their homes. They rain has caused damage to properties as well as leaving cars trapped in the streets but, fortunately, there appear to be no personal injuries.

Of course many roads and streets are flooded and cut off which makes it very difficult for people who do have to leave their homes to move around.

It is the same situation in Los Alcázares, yet another of the towns that sadly always suffers from the rain. “The water is already flooding our garages,” says one young man who stands and watches from his balcony as neighbours try to remove a vehicle that has been ‘stuck’ in the mud and rain. The street, once again, is just one big puddle. “We are desperate now, we cannot leave home, but watching it all happen from the window yet again is causing us all a great deal of pain,” says one resident.

The authorities, meanwhile, have asked the residents of the Bahía Bella urbanisation to stay in the upper floors of their houses due to the rise of the Rambla del Albujón .

The State Meteorological Agency warned of the heavier than normal rains this morning, the accumulated amount of which, in some places, has reached 140 litters per square metre in the 12 hour period between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Cartagena and Murcia has also been affected by the intense rain with two people rescued this morning from their vehicle in the Algameca Chica due to the rise in the level of the Rambla de Benipila.

Also, at around seven this morning, there was a landslide on the slopes of Cerro de la Concepción, on Calle Gisbert. Fortunately there was neither damage nor injury.

Meanwhile many regional and urban roads have been closed to traffic by the accumulation of water after the rains.