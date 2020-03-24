Federation and LaLiga suspend all football until further notice





The Royal Spanish Football Federation and La Liga have put aside their differences and agreed to stop all football, both professional and amateur, until the authorities deem that it can be once again safe to play.

“The Monitoring Commission provided for in the current RFEF-La Liga collaboration agreement agrees to suspend professional football competitions until the Government of Spain considers that it can be resumed without any risk to health, ” said La Liga in an official statement.

The Federation simultaneously announced that “the Delegated Commission of the RFEF Assembly approved this Monday, 23 March, the suspension of all non-professional and state-level football competitions, both in the main modality and in the specialities of futsal and beach soccer.”

The statement confirms that the break will last “until the competent authorities of the Government of Spain consider that they can be resumed without any risk to the health of the footballers, coaching staff, club employees and for the attending public”.