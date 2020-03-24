



Elche striker Jonathan de Jesus has spoken of his physical trauma after being diagnosed with coronavirus saying, ‘I suffered a lot, I had no strength at all’.

The Brazilian tested positive for the virus just over a week ago becoming the first player in the Segunda Division to be diagnosed with the illness, and only the second Spanish footballer after Valencia captain Ezequiel Garay.

Aged 31, the striker told how he had no energy, he was completely drained and had a terrible migraine, which hurt all over his body.

But now the player is quarantined in his home and is gradually recovering from the illness, but he has spoken of his pain in a warning to others that they should not underestimate this virus.

“I started feeling feverish and a great discomfort,” Jonathas told Brazilian website Globo. “I thought it was just a migraine. My head hurt a lot, but I was in agony all over my body.

“They told me to carry out the test quickly as I had all the symptoms of the virus and of course I tested positive.

“I could not train. Because my body was weak, especially in the first three days, I suffered a lot. I had no strength at all. When I went to take a shower I almost passed out. I had never felt as ill. This virus is not a joke.”

“I am an athlete, I am very fit but I still had a lot of pain, so imagine how an older person might feel. That is why I have to speak out, because many people are not aware of the severity of this virus.”

Jonathas, who also played for Real Sociedad and Rubin Kazan, is said to be recovering from the virus but has not yet been tested negative Meanwhile all of the Elche squad are currently self-isolating in order to limit the spread of the virus.