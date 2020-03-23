



The Torrevieja University Hospital sent out an appeal over the weekend asking that people stay away from the centre for all but genuine emergencies.

In the statement they said that neither should you attend appointments, unless you have been specifically contacted and your visit confirmed.

They report that all scheduled consultations, tests and operations are suspended, and that patients will be contacted in due course to rearrange their previous appointments.

Currently the Department of health has not released the coronavirus figures at the hospital but the latest reliable data speaks of 45 admissions from across the region, in addition to three cases undergoing treatment at the Quirónsalud private hospital in Torrevieja.

The Torrevieja Uni Hospital currently supports an approximate population of 160,000 inhabitants although the real one is greater.

Among the municipalities that it serves are Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Guardamar del Segura, Pilar de la Horadada, Rojales, Los Montesinos, Benijófar or San Miguel de Salinas.