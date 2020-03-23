PENSIONERS WARNED NOT TO GO TO BANKS





Pensions entered into accounts automatically

Do not go to the banks – stay at home

The Los Montesinos Ayunmiento has told the town’s pensioners to remain at home – and not to go out to collect their pensions – in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

“This week the pensions will be entered into accounts automatically,” said a spokesperson from Los Montesinos town hall on March 23.

There are 5,000 inhabitants in Los Montesinos. The government have placed limited movement, following the spread of COVID-19, extending lockdown until April 12.

“Do not go to the banks – stay at home. Also we ask to inform older family members, not to expose themselves unnecessarily,” said the spokesperson.

A 15-day State of Emergency was initially announced on March 14, with 46 million people restricted from leaving home – except for essential outings as purchasing food or for visits to pharmacies for medical reasons.

The State of Emergency was extended for another 15 days, until April 11: “It is a drastic measure but experts agree that it is an effective measure in the fight against coronavirus,” PM Sanchez told a news conference.

“We hope that with this measure, which is so drastic, so dramatic, so hard, which without a doubt has consequences on our families, we can bend the curb of coronavirus,” said PM Sanchez.