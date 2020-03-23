Gardening in Spain – Bougainvillea





Bougainvillea are a fast growing thorny ornamental vine, bush or tree, with a plethora of abundant flowers.

Living on the Costa Blanca in a temperate climate the Bougainvillea, that will provide an almost year-round floral show, are a versatile plant and can be grown anywhere – against a house, fence, and in containers, as well as hedge or ground cover.

Bougainvillea will thrive in full sun – the warmer the better – as bloom after bloom in bright, mostly magenta, and pink, purple, orange, yellow and white colour.

Bougainvillea is drought-tolerant, once established, and prefers a good, thorough watering – every three to four weeks – rather than frequent shallow watering.

The Bougainvillea tiny white centres are the flowers, with coloured leaves considered to have anti-inflamatory benefits, which can assist with diabetes, treat a cough, alleviate a sore throat and fevers, ease joint pain and a body de-toxifier.

You can also use Bougainvillea to make a tea, steep dried or fresh petals, in boiling water. Note: drink only the water, adding honey, if required.

Also note Bougainvillea stems contain sap and thorns, which have been known to cause contact dermatitis, an itchy or uncomfortable skin rash.

*Garden Felix looks forward to seeing their loyal customers again, once to coronavirus Government imposed movement restrictions are lifted. Keep safe. Felix.