Coronovirus ITALY – Marta in isolation in Italy

By Andrew Atkinson Leader EXCLUSIVE

San Javier born Spain football star Marta Penalver Ramon is in isolation in Italy – as the country suffers from the most casualties of deaths following the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Every day there are more people infected – every day there are more deaths,” Marta told me.

“It is difficult,” said Marta, who plays for Futsal Cagliari in the womens La Liga.

Marta’s immediate family are in San Javier, Murcia, and I informed her of the drastic measures taken in Spain, due to the coronavirus situation worsening.

In Spain there are 25,483 cases of coronavirus. The original State of Emergency was put in place on March 14, until March 29. Now prolonged until April 12.

“I have just read a news story. In Italy, all non-essential activities are closed,” said Marta.

“Supermarkets, pharmacies and little else are open, the rest is closed,” said Marta.

I told Marta in Spain there is a lockdown and isolation, imposed by the Government, as in Italy.

All regions are in isolation.The parks and childrens play areas taped off. Prohibited. You are not allowed to go for a walk, I told her.

On Saturday (March 21) the Military Emergency Unit (EMU) was on patrol in Torrevieja. They had also been in Elche and Orihuela, to intensify tasks of disinfection.

“The situation is getting worse,” said Marta, 27, who frequently visits San Javier to see family members and friends, now on hold until the coronavirus movement ban is lifted.

