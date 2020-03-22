



What is the most popular casino game in Australia? Since Aussies are the most passionate players, their games are undoubtedly intense too. And the demand in Australia for casino games is so huge that Australia is the home to some most known casino game producers – Amatic, Aristocrat, and the Nyx.

Yet, Pokies remain the most popular game in Australia. They have become a launching pad for players in the casino; however, throughout the night, they may play other sports too.

Yet, the majority of the players always stick to the pokies. Game producers are still there near the machines to meet the demand of the players who set the trends. So here is the list of pokies that are Australians’ favourite.

The three most popular Casino games in Australia

1. Billyonaire

And here is the most popular pokie in the Australia – Pokie. The Australian game producer, Amatic, created this game, and it has everything that a casino player would want. Because everyone wants to be a billionaire, and this game shows just how Billy the Billionaire, born and brought up in Australia, lives his life among the famous and wealthy.

Whiskey, Cigars, a cup of coffee, the daily news bulletin and his lady friend are all featured in the Billyonaire. All of these items are kept on a neat canvas that has no details on it. In a luxurious old-timer, billy rides, and it rewards you with 10,000 coins. However, this is not what has Australia hooked.

Every time, Billy comes to the Casino Grand X, Billy takes the things on the wild side. He is a very generous person, not at all like the other egoistical jet-setters. If you see Billy 5 times on the reels, then you win 100,000 coins.

Now, the more you see Billy, the more you earn – 5 times mean seven times more chances of winning, and in 7 free rounds, you can win 100,000 coins.

2. Dragon King

Dragon King is based on the ancient Chinese elements, and it is powered by a company called GameArt and featured by a lot of online casinos. This game is the second most popular pokie in Australia.

The first thing a player notices about this game is its deep background audio. On top of this, every symbol is animated and every time that animation looks different due to the richness of graphics. So this game makes for a pokie with eye-catching and jaw-dropping graphics.

The rules of the game are rather simple, which comes off as a surprise for many people and catches them off-guard. In the game, you want to see the dragon as many times as you can. Dragons, because dragons are the most iconic elements in Chinese culture.

What is another iconic factor in chines culture? Well, those are scriptures. It is represented by a round tablet that has a lot of writings and drawings. Using this tablet, you can unravel the mystery, but you will have to use five free coins.

The reason for its popularity – free rounds are very frequent in this game, and those free rounds make the game very profitable.

3. Thunderbird

Rival Gaming created thunderbird, and it is not a big deal by its looks, but wait until the intro starts. This video pokie is 50 line and five-reel, and it promises frequent wins and high returns. This game wilds with multipliers and offers up to 50 free rounds and some 2,000 times the bet amount increases.

You can also get some expanding wilds during the free spins for the entire duration of the bonus rounds.

These were the three most popular pokies in Australia, if you like something else, let us know in the comments section.