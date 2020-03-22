Top 8 Technology Trends for 2020





In recent years, technology has continued growing in different sectors, changing the face of many industries. In 2020, several cutting-edge technologies will remain disruptive in modern enterprises, changing the way people live, socialize, and work.

Additionally, new applications of upcoming technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality will begin to give rise to new opportunities and benefits.

Here are the top ten most disruptive and unmissable technology trends with all Coral offers in 2020.

Hyper-automation

Hyper-automation takes task automation to new heights. Thanks to the application of technologies like Machine learning and AI in automating processes, it has become more impactful than traditional automation processes. The process requires a combination of tools to support the replication of pieces where humans are involved in tasks.

Human Augmentation

Human augmentation looks into how technology can deliver physical and cognitive improvements to the human experience. Physical augmentation influences humans by transforming their physical capabilities through hosting or implanting an element of technology in their lives. On the other hand, cognitive augmentation occurs by accessing information and exploiting traditional computer systems applications in smart spaces alongside emerging multi-experience interfaces.

Distributed Cloud

A distributed cloud translates to spreading public cloud services across several locations, with the original provider taking responsibility for governance, operations, updates, and services evolution. That represents a significant shift from the current centralized models applied in most public cloud services, leading to a new era of cloud computing.

Practical Blockchain

Since its invention, the blockchain technology has shown great potential in providing transparency, enabling trust, and enabling value exchange in business ecosystems. This technology also promises to reduce transaction settlement times, potentially lower costs, and improve cashflow. As such, you can expect enterprises to continue deploying more practical applications of technology in 2020.

AI Security

As machine learning and artificial intelligence continue being implemented to augmented human decision making, excellent opportunities for hyper-automation keep emerging. That creates unique new challenges for security teams, making them start focusing on three key areas. These areas include leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance security defense, protecting AI-powered systems, and anticipating the use of AI by malicious attackers.

Transparency and Traceability

Modern consumers are now aware of how valuable their personal information is more than ever, and they’re increasingly demanding control. As a result, organizations now recognize the risk of managing and securing personal data as governments continue to implement strict legislation measures. That means that traceability and transparency are critical elements towards supporting these privacy needs and digital ethics.

Multi-experience

Before 2030, the user experience will have gone through tremendous changes in how the users perceive and interact with the digital world. Today, conversational platforms are transforming the way people interact with each other in the digital world, using technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality.

Autonomous Things

Autonomous things refer to devices using artificial intelligence to automate human functions. The best examples of autonomous things are drones, robots, autonomous appliances, vehicles, and ships. This technological trend will continue growing in 2020, as autonomous things are increasingly being deployed in public spaces.