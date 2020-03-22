



If you are just starting with photography, you might not have a full grasp of what you need to do for all of your photos to come out looking great. This can be remedied though because, with these photography basics, you will be advancing your photography game in practically no time.

Flash Equipment

If you are taking photos in a place with minimal lighting, then chances are you will need to get yourself some flash equipment. Clearly, finding the right camera flashes is quite important if you want to take high-quality, properly-lit photos.

Flash equipment, when used correctly, can enhance the look of a photo and help you convey what you want in the picture without having to resort to natural lighting, which can sometimes be inconvenient, resulting in dark or unevenly-lit photos.

Aperture

You might have heard of this before. Aperture is the amount of light you allow into your camera, by widening or narrowing the field of light. This is a natural feature that all living beings have in their eyes. If you are in a room with a lot of light, your pupils dilate to allow in a small amount, but if someone goes into a dark place, then your pupils become bigger to allow in more light.

This is exactly what you use aperture for, the only difference being that unlike our eyes’ response to light, you are the one in control of the widening and narrowing. If you narrow the field of light, then the photo will have a shallower depth, while having a narrow aperture will give your photo a sharper definition in the background.

Shutter Speed

This is quite important because based on the speed of your camera shutter, your photos will either be blurry or sharp and instantaneous. A great camera will allow you to control the speed of the shutter. To have sharp and clear photos, you need to have a very fast shutter speed so that even if the subject of the photo is moving, you can accurately capture them and their moves.

On the other hand, if you are planning on taking a photo at night, a blurry photo, or one that does not have a lot of movement, then having a slow shutter speed is key. Just keep in mind that if you have the shutter speed set on a very slow speed, you should never take your finger off the shutter even after you press down because any slight move may end up giving you an undesired effect.

Importance of a Sturdy Surface

If you plan on taking lots of photos or, as mentioned above, you have your shutter set to a slow speed, then you will need a very sturdy and even surface for you to limit unplanned blurriness. If, as a beginner, you do not own a tripod, you do not have to worry because any sturdy surface will do in a pinch.

Lenses

Before going out to purchase a couple or more lenses for your camera, you need to determine whether they will be helpful in your field of photography. It does not make sense to purchase expensive lenses for your camera only to realize that you will not be needing them as much— if at all.

Visual Weight

Have you ever looked at a photo and found your focus is drawn to a certain aspect of the photo? This is due to a rule called visual weight rule. This concept is used by many people in the photo industry to lead the viewer’s attention to a specific detail using the visual weight of other objects in the photo. You can also find this technique used in advertising to lead potential customers toward a certain aspect of an advertisement.

Rule of Thirds

This is a very basic rule that most beginners use to practice their photography and hone their skills. This rule divides a photo into three parts. Each part contains an essential aspect of the photo which makes the photo more pleasant and balanced.

Balance

Balance in a photo can make a person feel more at ease. On the other hand, an unbalanced photo may give an annoying or even unsettling feeling. There is no right or wrong though because you can create balanced or unbalanced photos based on the intent of your photo.

Do you want your photo to make people feel at ease and relaxed, or do you want them to feel unsettled and take note of the elements of the photo in a specific manner?

These basics are the first steps to starting your journey into the world of photography. As you can see, when it comes to taking the perfect picture, many elements come into play. So, naturally, it might take you a while to know your way around the camera, but do not despair because looking through the lens of a camera will show you a world that very few can capture, and it’s totally worth the time and effort.