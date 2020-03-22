



Quarantine is a scary word, by all means- and it certainly spells out troubling times for us all. But in times of despair and distress, the best way to deal with the current circumstances is to always look for a silver lining.

This is why we believe that just because you’re stuck in a quarantine situation, it doesn’t mean you have to be miserable. Just careful, that’s all! And you have to look at this experience as an opportunity to do a number of things.

Let’s have a look at a couple of great ideas that you should certainly consider to make the most out of your quarantine period.

Home repairs and improvements

When you have way too much time on your hands, this is the golden opportunity to get down to a couple of projects that you’ve often dreamed of in the past. Whether it’s a DIY project that you wanted to do, or perhaps a new look that you had in mind for any of the rooms, this is the perfect time to do it.

Work on that coffee table project or put up new wallpaper. There is always something that you wanted to do for your home, and you shouldn’t hold back to doing them now. Declutter your living area, organize the kitchen, repaint your deck, and the list just goes on.

If you happen to have some issues with any part of your home that you could not attend to in the past, then it’s time that you check them out and get to fixing them. For example, people sometimes disregard simple slow drains due to their busy schedules. More often than what people may think, simple drainage issues could lead to bigger problems to your sewer line if kept unattended.

Though you need not fret if you find a plumbing problem you can’t fix, some professionals can still operate during the quarantine period as long as it is within the window hours. You can easily utilize this service to find a contractor that can provide plumbing services in your area. Even if they won’t be able to do it immediately, you can at least ask for insight or procedures that you can do on your own to prevent the problem from getting any bigger.

Online courses

You’re never too old and it’s never too late to educate yourself more and more. Making the best out of your time indoors can actually give you the opportunity to focus on bettering your knowledge.

The amazing thing about online courses is that you get so many options. You get to choose what kind of certification you want, the topic that interests you, and you can even work on the timings that suit you best.

If you’ve always dreamed of studying something, but simply never had the time for it, the time is now! There are hundreds of courses available over a number of reliable platforms that get their courses from credible institutions from all over the world. Some are free, and if you want to be certified, then you pay a small fee for the certificate.

They provide you the material, you can attend live chat forums to have discussions, and there are videos that are both recorded and live. So it’s pretty much like attending college without having to move an inch!

Get fit

Just because you’re stuck at home, doesn’t mean that you have an excuse to let yourself go! Whether you have equipment at home or not, there are a variety of workouts that allow you to stay fit. If you make it a point to do yoga as soon as you wake up, then do a high-intensity workout in the afternoon, for example, then you’ll see that it’s just as effective as going for a jog or to the gym.

Don’t forget to stay healthy in terms of what you eat as well. There are so many cool options for healthy snacks so that you’re not binging on junk all the time.

A book a day

Make it a point to reignite the creativity in you. The best way to do this is to commit to reading a book a day. If this is too difficult for you, then take it one step at a time, and at least commit to reading a couple of chapters every day.

You’ll see how enjoyable it is and how it will remind you that taking time out to relax and escape to another world gives life to your creativity.

Work from home

Just because you’re homebound, it doesn’t mean that life and income stops. If you’re able to work from home in regard to your job, then this is great. If not, don’t fret. Spend some time online and do some research, you’ll find that there are actually a lot of options when it comes to working from home, even on a part-time basis.

Looking at the ideas we’ve mentioned here, you actually have a handful of things to do during the quarantine period!

There’s no doubt about the fact that it is a difficult and uncertain time to live in, but that doesn’t mean we stop functioning and living. We just do it differently and adapt accordingly.