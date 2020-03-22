German Chancellor Angela Merkel in self quarantine for Coronavirus





After a doctor who had given her a pneumonia vaccine on Friday afternoon has tested positive for a coronavirus test, the chancellor has decided to confine herself to her home for a a 14-day quarantine period.

She will continue to perform her official duties from her home during her self-quarantine.

“She will also be tested regularly over the next few days because a test would not yet be fully meaningful,” her office said.

On Sunday evening German authorities announced a ban on gatherings of two or more people as the country scrambles to address the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a press conference, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet said the government was aiming to cut down on contact between Germans outside of their immediate families and the policy would be enforced by police and local authorities.

The ban, which does not apply to families, would be take effect on March 23 until the Easter holidays around April 19, and violators could expect fines up to 25,000 EUR, Laschet said.

It was also announced that services like hairdressers, salons, tattoo studios, and massage parlors would also be closed.

Closer to home Magdalena Pérez-Castejón, mother of the Spanish Prime Minister, who took part in the 8-M demonstration in Madrid, forming part of the socialist representation, has tested positive for the virus today as have the mother and father-in-law of the Prime Minister who have been admitted to the Puerta de Hierro hospital center, in Majadahonda.

American Senator, Rand Paul, has tested positive for COVID-19. His account tweeted. “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Rand is the first known senator to test positive for coronavirus