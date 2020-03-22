



Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday aged 76, after failing to recover from the coronavirus following his admittance to the ICU of the Jiménez Díaz Hospital last Tuesday.

“My father has just passed away. He did not deserve to die in this way. One of the best, bravest and hardworking people I have ever met has left us. His family and Real Madrid were his passion. My mother and my brothers have been privileged to have such a husband and father. We are very proud of what you achieved “, wrote his son Lorenzo Sanz Jr.

Lorenzo Sanz, who chaired Real Madrid from 1995 to 2000, had been in the Intensive Care Unit of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital (Madrid) since last Tuesday as his state of deteriorated over the days. As well as the pulmonary infection he also suffered renal failure and respiratory deficiencies.

Throughout the week the news was never very good, according to his son, and this Saturday he said that the was grateful for the tributes received from the world of football.

Sanz was admitted to the hospital five days ago after having a fever for several days. However, the former president said that he did not want to go to the hospital as he didn’t want to put additional pressure on the healthcare system, in view of the national emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However the respiratory infection has generated more problems and he was finally admitted last week. The “hardest” thing, in the words of his son, was been not being by his side during these final days because of the isolation of the sick. “We are proud of you, and of what you have achieved. You leave behind a very humble family.”

Real Madrid won six trophies during Sanz’s time as president, including the Champions League in 1998 and 2000.